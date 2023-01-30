Minnesota recalled Moore to the NBA club from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Monday.
The Timberwolves elevated Moore, Luka Garza, Matt Ryan and Josh Minott to the NBA club, and all four of them will be available for Monday's matchup against Sacramento. Across 20 NBA appearances (two starts), Moore is averaging 1.6 points in 5.6 minutes per game.
