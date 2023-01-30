Moore finished with 18 points (8-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals over 30 minutes during Sunday's 127-122 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Moore was one of five Wolves players to surpass double digits in scoring Sunday, finishing two points shy of notching a 20-point performance. Moore has averaged 20.5 points, 7.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds over his last four games.