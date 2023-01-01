Moore posted 20 points (5-16 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 138-126 loss to Texas.

Moore was one of three Wolves players to score 20 or more points in Sunday's loss, finishing two assists and rebounds short of a triple-double. Moore made his first appearance with Iowa since being assigned to the G League after spending time in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves.