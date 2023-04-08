Moore logged no counting stats across four minutes during Saturday's 151-131 win over the Spurs.
The Timberwolves managed to find some court time for basically their entire roster in the blowout, with Moore logging four minutes down the stretch. Having played more than 10 minutes on only four occasions this season, Moore is unlikely to be on the fantasy radar next season.
