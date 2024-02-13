Moore is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers with a sore left knee.

The injury kept Moore from playing in Monday's 121-100 win over the Clippers, but the 2022 first-round pick likely wouldn't have been in store for anything more than garbage-time run if he was active for the contest. If Moore is cleared in advance of Tuesday's contest, he could be in store for some meaningful minutes, though it would be contingent on star guard Anthony Edwards (knee) -- who is listed as questionable -- sitting out the contest.