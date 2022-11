Moore notched 26 points (9-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 121-105 loss to Windy City.

Moore led Iowa in scoring and minutes played in Sunday's loss, recording his first 20-point outing of the season. Moore has averaged 19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 31.3 minutes over four games.