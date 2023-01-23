Moore posted 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists and five rebounds over 38 minutes during Sunday's 99-97 win over Westchester.

Moore posted a team-high-tying scoring mark while leading the team in assists and finishing two dishes shy of a double-double. Moore has averaged 21.3 points, 8.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds over his last three G League games.