Moore was inactive during Tuesday's 110-102 loss to G League Ignite with an ankle injury.
Moore was inactive Tuesday against G League Ignite while leading with a left ankle injury with no timetable known for his return. Moore has averaged 18.2 points, 6.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds in six G League games this season.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Wendell Moore: Near 20-point performance in defeat•
-
Timberwolves' Wendell Moore: Headed to G League•
-
Timberwolves' Wendell Moore: Back to NBA•
-
Timberwolves' Wendell Moore: Balanced showing in winning effort•
-
Timberwolves' Wendell Moore: Sent to G League•
-
Timberwolves' Wendell Moore: Recalled to NBA club•