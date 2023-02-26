Moore notched 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists and three rebounds over 33 minutes during Saturday's 148-126 loss to South Bay.

Moore finished third on the team in scoring and led the team in assists while ending up two points short of reaching the 20-point mark. Moore has averaged 20.5 points, 7.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds over his last four G League games.