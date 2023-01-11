Moore posted 24 points (10-22 FG, 4-10 3Pt), nine assists, three rebounds and one block in 38 minutes during Monday's 143-132 loss to South Bay.
Moore was one of two Iowa players to score 20 or more points, finishing one assist shy of a double-double. Moore has averaged 22.0 points, 8.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds over his last two games.
