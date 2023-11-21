Moore has been recalled to the Timberwolves' roster in advance of Wednesday's game versus the 76ers.
Moore has yet to log minutes with the Timberwolves this season after making 29 appearances as a rookie last year. Minnesota's backcourt is fully healthy with the exception of Jordan McLaughlin (knee), so it's unclear if Moore will see the court Wednesday.
