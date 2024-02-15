Moore (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Moore is rarely a part of the rotation, so whether he plays won't impact fantasy hoops. We'll get official word on his status closer to Thursday's tip.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Wendell Moore: Won't suit up Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Wendell Moore: Iffy for Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Wendell Moore: Sits out Monday with sore knee•
-
Timberwolves' Wendell Moore: Rejoins parent club•
-
Timberwolves' Wendell Moore: Returns to G League•
-
Timberwolves' Wendell Moore: Headed back to NBA•