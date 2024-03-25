Minnesota recalled Moore from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Friday.
Moore, Leonard Miller and Josh Minott were all assigned and recalled Friday, suggesting they went through a practice with the G League squad. Moore has made three NBA appearances in March, totaling six minutes of action.
