The Timberwolves have recalled Moore from the G League Wolves.
Minnesota assigned Moore to Iowa earlier Sunday, but they only waited a couple of hours to recall him. He finished with 20 points (5-16 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 138-126 loss to Texas.
