Minnesota recalled Moore to the NBA club from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Monday.
Moore will be available for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia and may crack the rotation as a depth option if Jaylen Nowell (knee) and Austin Rivers (neck) are both sidelined. Across 24 appearances (two starts) with the Timberwolves, Moore has averaged 1.5 points in 5.8 minutes per game.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Wendell Moore: Strong from deep in 20-point game•
-
Timberwolves' Wendell Moore: Returns with 20-point outing in win•
-
Timberwolves' Wendell Moore: Misses game with ankle injury•
-
Timberwolves' Wendell Moore: Near 20-point performance in defeat•
-
Timberwolves' Wendell Moore: Headed to G League•
-
Timberwolves' Wendell Moore: Back to NBA•