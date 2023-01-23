Minnesota recalled Moore to the NBA club from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Monday.
Moore posted 20 points, eight assists and five rebounds during Iowa's win over Westchester on Sunday and has since rejoined the NBA club. The rookie first-round pick has made 19 appearances (two starts) for the Timberwolves this season and is averaging 1.7 points in 5.8 minutes per game.
