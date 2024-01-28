The Timberwolves recalled Moore from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Sunday.

The 2022 first-round pick is back with the Timberwolves after he played in both ends of Iowa's back-to-back set earlier in the weekend. In the Wolves' 126-117 loss to the Texas Legends on Saturday, Moore recorded 21 points (7-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists and three rebounds in 34 minutes. He's unlikely to be included in the Timberwolves' rotation in Monday's game in Oklahoma City, if Moore is even active for the contest.