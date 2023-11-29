Moore was recalled from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Wednesday.
A few hours after being sent to the G League to practice with Iowa, Moore will rejoin the parent club. He's appeared in just one game for the Timberwolves this season and shouldn't be part of the team's rotation moving forward.
