Moore (knee) won't play in Wednesday's Summer League game against the Hawks, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.
Moore continues to deal with left knee soreness and will miss his second straight Summer League game. His next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Sacramento.
