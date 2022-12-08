Moore isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Moore will be replaced by Kyle Anderson in the starting lineup Wednesday. Moore will move back to the bench after starting in the last two games.
