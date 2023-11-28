Minnesota recalled Moore from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Tuesday.
Moore, Leonard Miller, Josh Minott, Luka Garza and Daishen Nix were all sent to the G League earlier Tuesday to presumably practice but have since returned to the NBA club. Moore has made only one NBA appearance this season.
