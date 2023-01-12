The Timberwolves recalled Moore from the Iowa Wolves of the G League on Thursday.
Moore will be available for Friday's game versus the Suns. The rookie guard is averaging 5.8 minutes per game in 17 appearances for Minnesota this season.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Wendell Moore: Near double-double in 20-point game•
-
Timberwolves' Wendell Moore: Sent to G League•
-
Timberwolves' Wendell Moore: Recalled by Minnesota•
-
Timberwolves' Wendell Moore: Does it all off bench in defeat•
-
Timberwolves' Wendell Moore: Assigned to Iowa on Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Wendell Moore: Returns to bench•