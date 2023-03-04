Moore finished with 24 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist over 31 minutes during Friday's 131-128 win over Sioux Falls.

Moore finished as one of three Wolves players with 20 or more points, doing so after missing Tuesday's game with an ankle injury. Moore has averaged 18.2 points, 6.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds over his last six contests.