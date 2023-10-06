Moore recorded three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 FT), three assists and one steal in 12 minutes during Thursday's 111-99 preseason win over the Mavericks.

Moore dealt with a knee issue during Summer League play but returned to action toward the end of competition and was available for Thursday's preseason opener. He's unlikely to have a significant role during the regular season after he averaged 1.4 points in 5.3 minutes per game over 29 appearances with the Timberwolves last year.