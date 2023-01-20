Moore was assigned to the G League's Iowa Wolves on Friday.
Moore was recalled by the Timberwolves on Monday, and he played 12 minutes over the last two games. He'll head back to the G League less than a week after being called up, and he should see an increased role with Iowa.
