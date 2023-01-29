Minnesota assigned Moore to the G League's Iowa Wolves on Sunday.
Moore, Luka Garza and Josh Minott were all sent to the G League and will be available for Sunday's matchup against the Oklahoma City Blue. Across eight G League appearances, Moore is averaging 19.2 points, 5.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 32.4 minutes per game.
