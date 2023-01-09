Minnesota assigned Moore to the G League's Iowa Wolves on Monday.
Moore, Luka Garza and Josh Minott were all sent to the G League on Monday and will be available for Iowa's matchup against South Bay. Across six appearances with Iowa, Moore is averaging 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 30.7 minutes per game.
