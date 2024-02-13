Moore was ruled out ahead of Monday's 121-100 win over the Clippers due to a sore left knee.

Moore isn't a regular part of Minnesota's rotation, but he likely would have received some garbage-time run in the blowout win had he not been inactive due to the sore knee. The Timberwolves are seemingly viewing the second-year player as day-to-day, making it uncertain if he'll be available Tuesday in Portland for the second leg of a back-to-back set.