Moore finished with 22 points (8-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block over 40 minutes during Saturday's 112-109 win over Sioux Falls.

Moore was one of three Wolves players to score 20 or more points along with three or more threes, also swiping the second-most steals in Saturday's victory. Moore has averaged 19.0 points, 5.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds over his last seven contests.