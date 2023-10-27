Minnesota exercised the $2.54 million team option for 2024-25 on Moore's rookie contract Friday.

Moore, a 2022 first-round pick, isn't a key part of Minnesota's immediate future, but it appears the Timberwolves believe he can evolve into a rotational player eventually. Last year, Moore averaged 1.4 points in 5.3 minutes across 29 appearances (two starts) as a rookie. He's slated for a similar workload in Year 2.