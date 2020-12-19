Cheatham signed a contract with the Timberwolves on Saturday.
Cheatham was traded to the Thunder in November, but he'll now sign a contract with Minnesota ahead of the 2020-21 season. The exact terms of the 25-year-old's deal weren't disclosed, but he's unlikely to play a significant role for the Timberwolves to begin the season.
