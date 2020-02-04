Luwawu-Cabarrot's second 10-day contract with the Nets expired following Monday's 119-97 win over the Spurs, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reports.

Luwawu-Cabarrot at least concluded his latest stint with Brooklyn in impressive fashion, scoring 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) to go with three rebounds, one steal and one block in 25 minutes. Brooklyn will most likely look to re-sign Luwawu-Cabarrot to a contract that keeps him in the fold through the rest of the season, but expect the team to wait until after Thursday's trade deadline to make that official. The Nets are back on the schedule Wednesday versus the Warriors, so Rodions Kurucs and Garrett Temple could pick up some extra minutes on the second unit while Luwawu-Cabarrot is at least temporarily out of the picture.