Kendley posted 24 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in Saturday's 111-95 road loss to the Red Claws.

Kendley came off the bench, but was the leading scorer Saturday for the Go-Go. The 6'5" guard has scored in double digits five of seven games this young season. Saturday's 24 points and three made treys were both season highs for the rookie.

