Tiwian Kendley: Finally makes return to court
Kendley (foot) played 23 minutes in the team's 117-115 win over the Blue Coats on Wednesday.
Kendley actually scored 14 points in his return after a near two month absence. It'll be interesting to see whether Kendley eventually takes minutes away from Pe'Shon Howard or Chris Chiozza, who have both emerged as potent scorers during Kendley's absence.
