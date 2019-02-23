Tiwian Kendley: Traded to Windy City
Kendley was traded to Windy City for Dikembe Dixson and a 2019 G league third-round pick on Thursday.
Kendley was a major part of the Go Go's rotation when he was healthy, but he missed 17 games due to a right foot injury which essentially forced Capital City to move on. Expect Kendley to factor prominently in Windy City's rotation as the team competes for a playoff spot.
