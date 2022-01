Haws registered five points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 88-82 loss to the Raptors 905.

After a 1-for-5 performance from three, Haws is shooting just 28.2 percent from beyond the arc this season. Across 19 G League games, the 26-year-old is averaging 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 28.1 minutes.