TJ Price: In double figures again

Price added 12 points (3-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two assists and one rebound during Wednesday's 98-88 loss to the visiting Greensboro Swarm.

Price has reached double figures in scoring fairly often this season and Wednesday was no different. The second year player from Western Kentucky is averaging 8.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Lakeland Magic so far. He is also shooting an impressive 86.7 percent from the charity stripe.