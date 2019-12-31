Withers generated 16 points (5-19 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, three steals and an assist in 35 minutes during Saturday's win over Fort Wayne.

Though he's shooting just 28.1 percent from distance this year, Withers continues to fire away from behind the arc. His penchant for three-pointers has drawn him away from the paint and negatively impacted his strong rebounding numbers, which are down by nearly a full rebound in equivalent minutes compared to last season. That said, Withers continues to provide serviceable minutes for the Drive this year and is averaging 8.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.0 assist in 22.9 minutes.