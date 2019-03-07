Todd Withers: Does little in 34 minutes of action

Withers finished Sunday's 102-97 win over the Red Claws with 11 points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, three steals, two assists and a blocked shot.

Another low box score, yet Withers still played 34 minutes Sunday which continues the season-long trend for the forward in terms of depreciated outings. In 40 games with Grand Rapids, Withers is averaging 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals, but continues to pile on the minutes, which his season average now resting at 24.9 per game.