Todd Withers: Double-doubles in loss
Withers generated 13 points (5-17 FG, 3-12 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 34 minutes Wednesday against South Bay.
Despite a rough shooting night, it was a nice outing for Withers, who swatted a season-high three shots. It's unlikely he'll see anywhere near the 17 shot attempts he saw Wednesday in the near future as the big man's averaging just 6.3 looks per night.
