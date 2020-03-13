Withers generated 27 points (10-18 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 0-3 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's loss the Mad Ants.

Withers exploded for a season-high 27 points and seven threes in Wednesday's loss. The 23-year-old's played well in his newfound starting spot and has expanded his season-long averages to 10.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 25.1 minutes per contest.