Todd Withers: Drills seven threes in loss
Withers generated 27 points (10-18 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 0-3 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's loss the Mad Ants.
Withers exploded for a season-high 27 points and seven threes in Wednesday's loss. The 23-year-old's played well in his newfound starting spot and has expanded his season-long averages to 10.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 25.1 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.