Withers accumulated 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and seven rebounds in 25 minutes during Monday's win over Long Island.

With a barrage of three-pointers, Withers managed to secure a new season-high with 18 points. Though he's played an important rotational role this season, performances such as Monday's are few and far between for the 23-year-old. Normally, he's closer to his season-long averages of 9.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 threes and 1.0 steal in 23.6 minutes per contest.