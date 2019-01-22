Todd Withers: Finishes with double-double
Withers tallied 12 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two blocked shots and one assist in the 116-110 loss Monday to the Go-Go.
Withers is only averaging 22.7 minutes through 25 games with the Drive, so it was a bit of a surprise to see him start at small forward Monday. Given he's scoring just 5.9 points per game, Withers' value will come in the rebounding department (5.1 per game), particularly if he continues to see 30 or more minutes in a given contest.
