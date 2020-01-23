Withers failed to score (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and added three rebounds and two blocks in nine minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Herd.

Withers was kicked to the bench after just eight minutes of run. His lack of minutes doesn't bode well for Withers' role going forward, though the 23-year-old's provided solid minutes when given the opportunity to play. On the year, Withers' averaging 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 threes, 1.0 blocks and 0.9 steals in 23.5 minutes per contest.