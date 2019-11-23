Todd Withers: Leads bench in scoring
Wither provided 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and an assist in 21 minutes Friday against Fort Wayne.
Withers continued his strong play, nearing netting a double-double while drilling a season-high three treys. The Queens University alum has steadied Grand Rapids' second unit and is averaging 6.5 points and 5.0 assists in 21.9 minutes primarily off the bench so far this year.
