Withers tallied two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 107-101 loss to the Ontario Clippers.

Withers recorded a team-high 11 rebounds Tuesday despite coming off the bench. He. is averaging 5.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 23.2 minutes across 16 games this season.