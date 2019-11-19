Withers totaled eight points (4-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), nine rebounds and two blocks in 25 minutes during Monday's win over Westchester.

Though he missed every shot he took from long range, Withers provided a solid effort off the bench against Westchester, narrowly missing his first double-double of the season. Withers has started two-of-six games for the Drive this year and is averaging 6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 block in 22.7 minutes while shooting 56.7 percent from the field and 23.1 percent from three.