Todd Withers: Nears double-double off bench
Withers totaled eight points (4-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), nine rebounds and two blocks in 25 minutes during Monday's win over Westchester.
Though he missed every shot he took from long range, Withers provided a solid effort off the bench against Westchester, narrowly missing his first double-double of the season. Withers has started two-of-six games for the Drive this year and is averaging 6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 block in 22.7 minutes while shooting 56.7 percent from the field and 23.1 percent from three.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...