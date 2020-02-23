Todd Withers: Struggles in win
Withers totaled six points (2-9 FG, 2-8 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during Friday's win over Northern Arizona.
Although Withers struggled with his shot from distance, he provided a nice complimentary line and managed a plus-10 net rating on the night. He's had a solid year to date and is posting averages of 9.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks in 24.4 minutes per contest.
