Todd Withers: Turns in solid performance
Withers tallied 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three steals and a block in 35 minutes Sunday against Salt Lake City.
Withers continues to provide steady starting minutes for Grand Rapids in place of Sekou Doumbouya, who's up with the Pistons. Usually more of a defensive option, Withers managed one of his best shooting performances of the season and finished with a plus-seven net rating.
