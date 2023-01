Kuhse delivered 12 points (6-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a steal across 18 minutes off the bench in Monday's 112-98 loss to Stockton.

Kuhse has managed to stay a consistent offensive threat off the bench, but what really surprised the most in this game was his efficiency from the field. He was perfect in two-point shots but missed his two long-range attempts.